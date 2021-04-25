Rabbit logo design / minimal logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a minimal Logo and Brand identity Design for any business or personal identity.
The Logo Concept comes from- rabbit
Please give your feedback in the comment box-
I would love to hear your feedback on this Amazing Concept.
The Logo Style: rabbit, flat, minimal, line art, clean, creative;
==============================
Do you need an AMAZING LOGO DESIGNS for your brand/business/service
Contact me through this email -
sshovon206@gmail.com