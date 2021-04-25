Gamer One - Neon Graphic Language

This is the first out of 3 main concept visuals we created for Gamer One; a recently finished design project for a fresh community platform dedicated to pro gamers, allowing them to manage their online gaming career and connect with the industry.

They approached us for a comprehensive redesign of their brand + platform, resulting in an identity that puts the user first, and lets the modular and dark-mode first UI be the main face of the brand. The modular card design lets the user easily customise the UI to their needs.

I welcome any feedback or questions! More info on the project page or see the platform live

———

Colophon:

Design by Sincere—Studio in collaboration with Narta Dalladaku

Animations by Rob Barrett

Typeface: Overpass (Delve Withrington)

Icons: Streamline Icons