Gamer One - Neon Graphic Language

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the first out of 3 main concept visuals we created for Gamer One; a recently finished design project for a fresh community platform dedicated to pro gamers, allowing them to manage their online gaming career and connect with the industry.
They approached us for a comprehensive redesign of their brand + platform, resulting in an identity that puts the user first, and lets the modular and dark-mode first UI be the main face of the brand. The modular card design lets the user easily customise the UI to their needs.
I welcome any feedback or questions! More info on the project page or see the platform live
———
Colophon:
Design by Sincere—Studio in collaboration with Narta Dalladaku
Animations by Rob Barrett
Typeface: Overpass (Delve Withrington)
Icons: Streamline Icons