Gamer One - Neon Graphic Language

Gamer One - Neon Graphic Language illustration vector animation visual brand brand design brand identity identity graphic gamers game
This is the first out of 3 main concept visuals we created for Gamer One; a recently finished design project for a fresh community platform dedicated to pro gamers, allowing them to manage their online gaming career and connect with the industry.

They approached us for a comprehensive redesign of their brand + platform, resulting in an identity that puts the user first, and lets the modular and dark-mode first UI be the main face of the brand. The modular card design lets the user easily customise the UI to their needs.

I welcome any feedback or questions! More info on the project page or see the platform live

———
Colophon:
Design by Sincere—Studio in collaboration with Narta Dalladaku
Animations by Rob Barrett
Typeface: Overpass (Delve Withrington)
Icons: Streamline Icons

Helping startups design and build the web of tomorrow

