Ephemera Animation Photoshop Action

Captivating and ethereal, the Animated Gif Ephemera Photoshop Action does the talking. Billowing clouds of colorful smoke project from your image. Save as a static image or animated gif.

The video tutorial link is included in the ‘ReadmeFirst.pdf’ file in the download. The video tutorial covers how to set up your Photoshop file as well as effect customization techniques.

The animation action has been working with Photoshop CC+;