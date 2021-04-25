Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Egghead" is a logo design for a mobile/tablet-based Edtech company.

The client wanted a simple flat logo where the concept of an egg, wearing reading glasses could be integrated.

#ClientWork

If you want to work with me, contact me via mail,
ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance- https://www.behance.net/hadi_hd3

