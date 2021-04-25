Budget Tracker App Concept

A concept design for an app that helps people budget by tracking their spends and allowing them to create buckets of savings.

Users can create 'buckets' of savings to divide and allocate savings for individual reasons, i.e. to buy a new computer, another for paying off bills, etc. The user can tell the app how to fill the buckets every month automatically whenever their income is credited.

This idea can be taken further by letting the app use the bucket automatically. For example, the amount set for bills can be automatically used to pay off all the user's bills. All the user needs to do is to confirm the pay of the bucket's amount to the app's service, and the app will do the rest.