Nest - Mary Haasdyk

extinction illustrationartist illustration digital illustrationart illustrator conceptual illustration editorial illustration illustration editorial protect nature earth day nature nest birds
The illustration was created for Canadian Geographic to illustrate an article about species extinction - this image shows the fragility of the Earth - as an egg in a nest needing to be protected. View Mary's portfolio on Illustrationzone.com

