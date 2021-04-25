Motel Ephemera

Trending designs to inspire you
In my hometown there was 1 motel called Anna Plaza Motel that we all called “Anna Mo”. Anna Mo had an amazing sign out front and it still stands proudly next door to the Dairy Queen. This is what I imagine the marketing materials could have been in 1954. Next up: the Anna Bowling alley that we called... Anna Bo.