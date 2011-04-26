Patrick O'Toole

Imitating Lincoln

Patrick O'Toole
Patrick O'Toole
  • Save
Imitating Lincoln free type
Download color palette

Try to use popular free fonts when I do favors for friends. Here's Lobster in use. http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Lobster

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Patrick O'Toole
Patrick O'Toole

More by Patrick O'Toole

View profile
    • Like