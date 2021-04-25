Viraj Nemlekar

TMNT - Raphael

Viraj Nemlekar
Viraj Nemlekar
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I am very impressed with Mark Rise of walk cycle course. So I decided to create a version base on his course. He is very friendly and a great teacher!
I have used Rubberhose 2 for execution.

Thank you. Hope u guys like it.

Viraj Nemlekar
Viraj Nemlekar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Viraj Nemlekar

View profile
    • Like