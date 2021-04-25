Ugochi ®

I had fun

Ugochi ®
Ugochi ®
  • Save
I had fun procreate drawing illustration
Download color palette

I made this in procreate. It's aight. It's not as good as it would have been with my huion kamvas. But like I said, that thing is unweildy, especially compared to the ipad.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Ugochi ®
Ugochi ®

More by Ugochi ®

View profile
    • Like