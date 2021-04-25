Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luke Harrison

Badges, badges, badges...

Luke Harrison
Luke Harrison
mascot patch art design dribbble badge identity typography logo graphic design branding illustration
Badges, badges, badges... mascot patch art design dribbble badge identity typography logo graphic design branding illustration
Badges, badges, badges... mascot patch art design dribbble badge identity typography logo graphic design branding illustration
Casually navigating some savage creative block, and existential dread. So, I decided to review, order and group some badges I've made for a bunch of past projects. It helped. Apparently I make a lot of badges.

Luke Harrison
Luke Harrison
Be Good Studio ☺
