Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Helen Zharko

Money Wallet

Helen Zharko
Helen Zharko
  • Save
Money Wallet ux web finance app app mobile design ui
Download color palette

"D. Wallet" - the application is designed to aggregate user transactions (income from different sources: bank card, bank account, cryptocurrency, pay pall).
Thank you for watching :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Helen Zharko
Helen Zharko

More by Helen Zharko

View profile
    • Like