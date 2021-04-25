Next Mockup

B.tutor - Tutors Website Design

Next Mockup
Next Mockup
  • Save
B.tutor - Tutors Website Design next mockup elearning design educational design education design ux tutors online tutor education landing page mockup education website tutor elearning education
B.tutor - Tutors Website Design next mockup elearning design educational design education design ux tutors online tutor education landing page mockup education website tutor elearning education
Download color palette
  1. 1.1 Dribbble.png
  2. 1.2 Dribbble.png

Hey 👋🏻 Friends!  

B.tutor is a platform that brings together teachers and students, B.tutor is built with a clean and direct user experience that helps students to use the platform easily. 

Next Mockup team are working on all use case designs (120+ screens) for the full product cycle(tutors and students accounts).

All designs will be easily customised to suit your needs.  

The demo source file is available now on Next Mockup

Download Sketch file  

Press L to show some love and follow 😀  Follow us @ Next_Mockup  

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Next Mockup
Next Mockup
A new approach to overall design projects.

More by Next Mockup

View profile
    • Like