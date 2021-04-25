Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nathalya Barbosa

Belladonna Branding

Nathalya Barbosa
Nathalya Barbosa
  • Save
Belladonna Branding poster design poster brand identity merch design merch feminine design branding branding design
Download color palette

Belladonna is a project thought by a friend that invisions a space made by artists for artists. Where you could rent studios for different finalities.

The idea is to have an unique, fun, fresh and modern space, heavily inspired by the vintage ultra-feminine aesthetic.

Nathalya Barbosa
Nathalya Barbosa

More by Nathalya Barbosa

View profile
    • Like