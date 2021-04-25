Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex

Workout App Design Concept

Alex
Alex
Workout App Design Concept easy to use easy ease interface easy app ui illustration clean clean ui simple minimal
This is a simple concept made by me, inspired by others from this amazing platform.
I really hope that you find it cool or at least entertaining.
My name is Alex and I'm a kid from Romania, trying to get better and better at prototyping everyday. You can check out more of my work or interesting behind the scenes on my instagram @mealex.design.
If you find this post "copyright striking" or illegal, please contact me at productivity0622@gmail.com
Have a great day!

Alex
Alex

