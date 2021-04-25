Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rahul Chavhan

Medication management

Rahul Chavhan
Rahul Chavhan
  • Save
Medication management medicine healthcare mobile app design mobile ui ux design app typography ui design
Medication management medicine healthcare mobile app design mobile ui ux design app typography ui design
Medication management medicine healthcare mobile app design mobile ui ux design app typography ui design
Download color palette
  1. pillpresso-01.png
  2. pillpresso-02.png
  3. pillpresso-03.png

Hey Dribbblers! We've designed a new mobile app recently for medication management. Setting reminders. Tracking progress. Adjusting the medicines. This app does all these and more – seamlessly.
For more details visit - www.angularminds.com

Rahul Chavhan
Rahul Chavhan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rahul Chavhan

View profile
    • Like