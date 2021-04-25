Whatsapp UI Design

Hye People's,

Here i am back with another design this time i try to modify the UI design of Whatsapp. I personally believe that whatsapp have a great UI design but as we know everything needs a change so i tried to make some changes in it. Some key change that i made, I added a bottom nav bar in this ui design, upgraded the calling section and the status section. I have a question for you all.

What if Whatsapp have a Notes Feature?

Sounds Interesting!, Right?

After doing some search about Whatsapp and its features. I came to know that most people create a self, cloud to keep the notes or they just send to a friend or a family member which feels annoying sometime. So i added a new feature on Whatsapp where one can make their notes. One can delete or edit the notes with long press/touch on the card whichever he/she wants to delete/edit.

Feedbacks are welcome 🤝