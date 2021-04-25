Whatsapp UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hye People's,
Here i am back with another design this time i try to modify the UI design of Whatsapp. I personally believe that whatsapp have a great UI design but as we know everything needs a change so i tried to make some changes in it. Some key change that i made, I added a bottom nav bar in this ui design, upgraded the calling section and the status section. I have a question for you all.
What if Whatsapp have a Notes Feature?
Sounds Interesting!, Right?
After doing some search about Whatsapp and its features. I came to know that most people create a self, cloud to keep the notes or they just send to a friend or a family member which feels annoying sometime. So i added a new feature on Whatsapp where one can make their notes. One can delete or edit the notes with long press/touch on the card whichever he/she wants to delete/edit.
Feedbacks are welcome 🤝