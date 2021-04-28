This illustration and event branding was created for a cyber fraud seminar hosted by Macatawa Bank for West Michigan business owners to promote awareness of cyber security needs and demonstrate potential risks. The event featured local experts on cyber security in the banking, technology, internet services, insurance, legal, and law enforcement fields.

You can see the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/118103065/Cyber-Fraud-Seminar-Event-Identity