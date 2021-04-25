Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hanna Varner

Fit Body Challenge Product Design

Hanna Varner
Hanna Varner
Hire Me
  • Save
Fit Body Challenge Product Design fitness center fitness graphic design branding illustration visual design
Fit Body Challenge Product Design fitness center fitness graphic design branding illustration visual design
Fit Body Challenge Product Design fitness center fitness graphic design branding illustration visual design
Fit Body Challenge Product Design fitness center fitness graphic design branding illustration visual design
Fit Body Challenge Product Design fitness center fitness graphic design branding illustration visual design
Fit Body Challenge Product Design fitness center fitness graphic design branding illustration visual design
Download color palette
  1. Varner_Portfolio_FBBC_Cover_3.jpg
  2. Varner_Portfolio_FBBC_Pg2.jpg
  3. Varner_Portfolio_FBBC_Pg2B.jpg
  4. Varner_Portfolio_FBBC_Pg1.jpg
  5. Varner_Portfolio_FBBC_Spread1.jpg
  6. Varner_Portfolio_FBBC_Spread2.jpg

Led the design to create cohesive branding for a complex information architecture that needed to be simple but highly educational for the entire franchise. This included client-facing material and franchise owner material.

Role: Creative direction, co-design, print production
Time-frame: 1.5 weeks for a multi-piece system
What: 3 staple-bound and digital resources, all averaging around 50+ pages

Hanna Varner
Hanna Varner
Sr. Graphic Designer > Turned UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Hanna Varner

View profile
    • Like