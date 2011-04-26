Charros: Mexican Hand-lettering

For the Mexican inflight magazine, enViva (Ink Pub), “Haciendas, y Charros: Ayer y Hoy” roughly translated to, “Farms & Mexican Cowboys: Yesterday and Today”. Mexico’s booming new eco-tourism, as cowboys-turned-developers convert old farms & houses into tourist lodgings. I was inspired by Mexican folk art, street signs & Mexican Papel Picado (paper-cutting). Wanted to try something a bit different. Full piece & process for this on my blog: http://jacquioakley.com/process-haciendas-y-charros.