Arunesh Varade

36 Days of Type : U

Arunesh Varade
Arunesh Varade
  • Save
36 Days of Type : U lettering typography 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype blender 3d
Download color palette

Starting with new set of motifs from Buddhist and Jain temples in India. See them on my Twitter - https://twitter.com/AruneshV.
Animated version: https://www.instagram.com/p/COGMqf_B1OY/

Arunesh Varade
Arunesh Varade

More by Arunesh Varade

View profile
    • Like