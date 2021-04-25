Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

Singletrack Mind

Singletrack Mind bikes apparel logo illustration orange crusoe singletrack snake bike
Worlds colliding! For those of you that don’t know, I love biking and I’ve been wanting to make a lot more bike inspired art. But it’s tricky to do something original or different. I’m really happy with this concept though and plan to make some merch soon!

Would you buy it? Did you know I’ve made a ton of bike related YouTube videos? @viciouscyclemtb

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
