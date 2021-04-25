Arfin Mehedi

Nonfiction booki cover

Arfin Mehedi
Arfin Mehedi
  • Save
Nonfiction booki cover book cover design illustration fiction logo books cover design paperback kindlecover ebookcover bookcover ebook book nonfiction nonfiction book cover
Download color palette

Professional nonfiction Book Cover Design.

Follow my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button "HIRE designer"
or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mdmehedi23024@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/PremadeBookGallery

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance

Arfin Mehedi
Arfin Mehedi

More by Arfin Mehedi

View profile
    • Like