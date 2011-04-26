Konstantin Homatyano

Calendar widget

Konstantin Homatyano
Konstantin Homatyano
  • Save
Calendar widget interface fireworks
Download color palette

Yellowish clock face means day time, bluish means night. Time displayed is all wrong =)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Konstantin Homatyano
Konstantin Homatyano

More by Konstantin Homatyano

View profile
    • Like