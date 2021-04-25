Cyber Fraud Seminar Print Invitation

This print invitation was developed as an in-house project for Macatawa Bank who hosted cyber fraud seminar for local business owners to promote awareness of cyber security needs and demonstrate potential risks. The event featured local experts on cyber security in the banking, technology, internet services, insurance, legal, and law enforcement fields.

You can see the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/118103065/Cyber-Fraud-Seminar-Event-Identity