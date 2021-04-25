Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cosmetics mobile app

Cosmetics mobile app uiux mobile app mobile design app adobexd adobephotoshop
This is one of my first designs. I tried to make the design compact and clean and I hope I managed to do that well.

I know many people who take care about the nature and their struggle to find completely natural products that do not harm the environment and aniimals. This app enables everyone to see the exact ingredients of a cosmetic product and provides more information about the recyclable package.

Thank you for watching 🤍

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
