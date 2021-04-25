Cosmetics mobile app

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is one of my first designs. I tried to make the design compact and clean and I hope I managed to do that well.
I know many people who take care about the nature and their struggle to find completely natural products that do not harm the environment and aniimals. This app enables everyone to see the exact ingredients of a cosmetic product and provides more information about the recyclable package.
Thank you for watching 🤍