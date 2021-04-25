🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Guys,
Here is Linkedin Logo Redesign, hope you like it!!!
I just want to preface this shot by saying I love the current Linkedin logotype and think it's an example of a timeless script.
I just wanted to do another take at simplifying the logo mark and matching a type with it.
Give your valuable 'feedback'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me!
------------------------------------------------
Have a project in mind? Contact me.
grafixpertz.portfolio@gmail.com
Let us know how we did. Cheers!
Thank you so much!