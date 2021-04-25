Hello Guys,

Here is Linkedin Logo Redesign, hope you like it!!!

I just want to preface this shot by saying I love the current Linkedin logotype and think it's an example of a timeless script.

I just wanted to do another take at simplifying the logo mark and matching a type with it.

