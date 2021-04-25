Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Bokkor Siddik

Linkedin Logo Redesign

Abu Bokkor Siddik
Abu Bokkor Siddik
  • Save
Linkedin Logo Redesign ui illustration graphicdesign logotype icon app linkedin refresh redesign concept logo logomark instagram modern logo design branding simple
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
Here is Linkedin Logo Redesign, hope you like it!!!

I just want to preface this shot by saying I love the current Linkedin logotype and think it's an example of a timeless script.

I just wanted to do another take at simplifying the logo mark and matching a type with it.
Give your valuable 'feedback'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me!
------------------------------------------------

Have a project in mind? Contact me.

grafixpertz.portfolio@gmail.com

Let us know how we did. Cheers!

Thank you so much!

Abu Bokkor Siddik
Abu Bokkor Siddik

More by Abu Bokkor Siddik

View profile
    • Like