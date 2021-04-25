Elena Aksenova

Business application

Hello guys ✌🏻Want to share my first real life project! 2 weeks deadline design Business application.

The application allows the user to manage their business: add customers, products, services and contracts; create and send invoices and offers, analyze profits and losses; keep a schedule and plan meetings and events.

