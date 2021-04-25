Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julia

Onboarding screen for the Feel Good App

Onboarding screen for the Feel Good App home screen sign in onboarding health care app meditation app stress app application ux uiux interfacedesign illustration design ui ux interface uidesign ui design
Hi guys,

after a long break, I have a new user interface design for you.
I created with my UX-friend a health care application for people, who have stress and anxiety in their daily life.
We created a clean, and minimalistic user interface. The cherry blossom tree built my talented friend in bender and used the 3d models as a design element in our app.

I hope you like it! Do you have any suggestions? Write me.

