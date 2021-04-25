Onboarding screen for the Feel Good App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys,
after a long break, I have a new user interface design for you.
I created with my UX-friend a health care application for people, who have stress and anxiety in their daily life.
We created a clean, and minimalistic user interface. The cherry blossom tree built my talented friend in bender and used the 3d models as a design element in our app.
I hope you like it! Do you have any suggestions? Write me.