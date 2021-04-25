Samad Mahbub

Creative Business Card

Samad Mahbub
Samad Mahbub
  • Save
Creative Business Card new design unique design corporate business card business card card design modern card creative card
Download color palette

This is a Very Simple Creative Business Card. Which is 300 DPI print-ready CMYK PSD files. All Main Elements are Easily Editable and Customizable.

Samad Mahbub
Samad Mahbub

More by Samad Mahbub

View profile
    • Like