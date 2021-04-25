Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaio Cezar

404 Page - Jakarta Coffee Shop

404 Page - Jakarta Coffee Shop adobe xd error page error 404 404 page 0008 dailyui
For this design I used sharped.com for arrive on "a cafe in Jakarta" theme. With it on hands, my job was create a 404 page for it.

This is the result.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
