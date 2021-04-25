Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Filip Cancer

Poster Kiddo care clinic

Filip Cancer
Filip Cancer
  • Save
Poster Kiddo care clinic qr code design qrcode qr dental care dentistry hospital clinic poster design branding logo
Download color palette

One more task in branding Kiddo care CLINIC was designing poster for their dental center. Having in mind whole branding and concept we offered graphic solution that is full of joy while emphasizing level of professionality. Having in mind parents are always in rush QR code was placed on the poster. This way your children’s favorite dentist is just one scan way.

Filip Cancer
Filip Cancer

More by Filip Cancer

View profile
    • Like