Poster Kiddo care clinic

One more task in branding Kiddo care CLINIC was designing poster for their dental center. Having in mind whole branding and concept we offered graphic solution that is full of joy while emphasizing level of professionality. Having in mind parents are always in rush QR code was placed on the poster. This way your children’s favorite dentist is just one scan way.