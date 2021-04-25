Prographic - Building Brands

Logo design of Prographic Agency

Prographic - Building Brands
Prographic - Building Brands
  • Save
Logo design of Prographic Agency video motion design lineart prographic studio website web logos logodesign mobile graphic design minimal ui icon typography vector branding illustration design logo
Download color palette

Prographic logo design is minimalist logo design following golden ratio technique.

Prographic - Building Brands
Prographic - Building Brands

More by Prographic - Building Brands

View profile
    • Like