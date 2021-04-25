Jane Jiang

Chinese new year 2021 Instagram post for MarcoPolo Learning

night tradition lanterns fireworks ox chinese new year childrens illustration illustration
I create this illustration for the celebration of Chinese New Year 2021 on Instagram for the kids education company – MarcoPolo Learning
Check out the post link on Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLJ3-JHh3VT/

