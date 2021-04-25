Kakon Ghosh

Greenlife - Logo Branding

Kakon Ghosh
Kakon Ghosh
  • Save
Greenlife - Logo Branding typography illustration logo brand identity minimal design brand design branding g mark modern logo gradient logo letter logo g letter logo
Download color palette

Check Out on Behance

I am On Fiverr

Here is the presentation of Greenlife - Logo Branding.
I have done this project for For portfolio.Don't forget to
criticize and appreciate.

Follow Me at

Instagram I Twitter I Dribbble I Pinterest

Is there any project for me , THEN PLEASE CONTACT
Mail: Kakongs47@gmail.com
WHATSAPP: +8801870819558
Skype: Kakon_gs

Kakon Ghosh
Kakon Ghosh

More by Kakon Ghosh

View profile
    • Like