GIRL DIGITAL ART WORK

vector branding illustration @dailyui @daily-design @daily-ui @practice @vector @vectordesign @girl @design @digital art @digital
THIS IS MY SECOND ART WORK .. I never thought i made this... but at last i do it ... tell me how it is where i am wrong ... how i will make it more perfect ... if you like it please show some love .... your love motivate me to do my work more effectively ...

