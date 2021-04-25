50% OFF build and design responsive fast loading wordpress websi

50% OFF build and design responsive fast loading wordpress website with elementor

If you are looking for a wordpress expert to build your website,you are in the right website development gig.

I will create responsive website with elementor pro to promote your business.Nowadays wordpress is being most popular cms for business or any kind of site.

My Services

➤ Install wordpress,theme & plugin to create site

➤ Design wordpress website with brand color & attractive fonts

➤ Facebook Pixel & Live chat integration in wordpress site

➤ speed optimization for wordpress website

➤ Fix SSL issue,WordPress security,Hacking protection

➤ Mailchimp automation & lead collection

➤ Customize menu bar

➤ Index in google, install google analytics,Google map integration

➤ Social media integration

➤ Mobile,Tab & desktop responsive site

➤ Booking site

➤ Google adsense

➤ Custom Slider

➤ On-page SEO

➤ Membership

WHY HIRE ME

==

➨ I’ve a team of 18 members

➨ Fluent in English

➨ Fast communication

➨ Friendly support

➨ 18+working hours

➨ 100% satisfaction

Thanks

Developer Khaled

#websiteDesign #fullWebsite #wordpressWebsite

Portfolio: https://steelboxco.com/

https://www.mrlenses.com/

Hire ME: https://lnkd.in/g5hBzSG