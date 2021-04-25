50% OFF build and design responsive fast loading wordpress websi

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
50% OFF build and design responsive fast loading wordpress website with elementor
If you are looking for a wordpress expert to build your website,you are in the right website development gig.
I will create responsive website with elementor pro to promote your business.Nowadays wordpress is being most popular cms for business or any kind of site.
My Services
➤ Install wordpress,theme & plugin to create site
➤ Design wordpress website with brand color & attractive fonts
➤ Facebook Pixel & Live chat integration in wordpress site
➤ speed optimization for wordpress website
➤ Fix SSL issue,WordPress security,Hacking protection
➤ Mailchimp automation & lead collection
➤ Customize menu bar
➤ Index in google, install google analytics,Google map integration
➤ Social media integration
➤ Mobile,Tab & desktop responsive site
➤ Booking site
➤ Google adsense
➤ Custom Slider
➤ On-page SEO
➤ Membership
WHY HIRE ME
==
➨ I’ve a team of 18 members
➨ Fluent in English
➨ Fast communication
➨ Friendly support
➨ 18+working hours
➨ 100% satisfaction
Thanks
Developer Khaled
#websiteDesign #fullWebsite #wordpressWebsite
Portfolio: https://steelboxco.com/
https://www.mrlenses.com/
Hire ME: https://lnkd.in/g5hBzSG