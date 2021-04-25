Business card Kiddo care clinic

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Building up Kiddo care CLINIC branding we decided to enhance clinics philosophy – caring and nurturing in a loving way. Therefore, design is focused on signature teddy while color palette is still soothing and calming. Since most important part for parents is having all contacts in one place, we created dynamic QR code for each individual specialist. This way parent can scan code and have access to pager, phone as well as specialist profile on the clinics page.