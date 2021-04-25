Filip Cancer

Business card Kiddo care clinic

Filip Cancer
Filip Cancer
  • Save
Business card Kiddo care clinic pediatric hospital logo hospital vcard qr code design qr code qr business card businesscard branding logo
Download color palette

Building up Kiddo care CLINIC branding we decided to enhance clinics philosophy – caring and nurturing in a loving way. Therefore, design is focused on signature teddy while color palette is still soothing and calming. Since most important part for parents is having all contacts in one place, we created dynamic QR code for each individual specialist. This way parent can scan code and have access to pager, phone as well as specialist profile on the clinics page.

Filip Cancer
Filip Cancer

More by Filip Cancer

View profile
    • Like