Kiddo care CLINIC is a concept for a private children’s clinic. We wanted to achieve warm, cozy yet professional atmosphere. After brainstorming we decided to go with two main symbols. Pacifier and teddy bear because the idea is to sooth and nurture children while treating them rather than having cold and doctor-like environment. Abstracting pacifier we incorporated into the word “Kiddo” while teddy is gently and lovingly hugging letter “E”. Color pallet is pastel and claiming with a touch of red emphasizing this is a health institution.