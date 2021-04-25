🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kiddo care CLINIC is a concept for a private children’s clinic. We wanted to achieve warm, cozy yet professional atmosphere. After brainstorming we decided to go with two main symbols. Pacifier and teddy bear because the idea is to sooth and nurture children while treating them rather than having cold and doctor-like environment. Abstracting pacifier we incorporated into the word “Kiddo” while teddy is gently and lovingly hugging letter “E”. Color pallet is pastel and claiming with a touch of red emphasizing this is a health institution.