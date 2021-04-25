The challenge is to create a digital, unique, creative, and memorable brand identity, website, and UX texts, for HYGGE Software, a development company. We have created a unique logo that ensures an individual and consistent image of the company on the market and includes storytelling. The color palette was chosen by incorporating Hygge into graphic design. The website has a digital frame to keep in touch with an industry – development, and vector illustrations to highlight creative and modern company spirit. The Hygge color palette was used across the site elements.