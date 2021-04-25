Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Claudia Wensierska

Culinary blog logo design

Culinary blog logo design illustration icon vector typography logo typography lifestyle culinary branding logo design concept logo design logo blog design
Some time ago I designed logo for my culinary / lifestyle blog Taka Babka (this name is funny in polish, because "Babka" means woman and cake in the same time which is perfect for culinary blog I think).

I wanted to show that with my recipes and sense of humor I can add some magic to the life.

