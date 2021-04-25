Culinary blog logo design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some time ago I designed logo for my culinary / lifestyle blog Taka Babka (this name is funny in polish, because "Babka" means woman and cake in the same time which is perfect for culinary blog I think).
I wanted to show that with my recipes and sense of humor I can add some magic to the life.