Laura Apth

chinese traditional monument X Grand Budapest Hotel

Laura Apth
Laura Apth
  • Save
chinese traditional monument X Grand Budapest Hotel illustration
Download color palette

I loved the film Grand Budapest Hotel of Wes Anderson, and a friend gave me this idea of doing a mash up of 2 very different universes.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Laura Apth
Laura Apth

More by Laura Apth

View profile
    • Like