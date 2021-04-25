Music Player - App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, there!
Today, i tried to make a simple, clean, yet colorful
mobile app design and i enjoyed it every second of making it.
What's your thought on this? just let me know