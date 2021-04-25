Vânia Cristina

Sign Up UI Design | Daily UI 001

Sign Up UI Design | Daily UI 001 webdesign figma figmadesign ux uidesign sign up ui sign up dailyui @daily-ui
Hey guys!

This is my first post here on Dribbble.
I decided to participate in the Daily UI challenge, a 100-day challenge with the aim of improving our design skills.

The first challenge was to create a sign up page. Hope you like! 💜

Illustration: https://2.flexiple.com/scale/all-illustrations

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
