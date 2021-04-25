Anuragdeep Singh

Poster 5

Poster 5 app icon colour black blue create logo art colour red blue pink yellow green blue black illustration typography icon logo sales glass 3d message black white logo box dot ux black blue purple gray white logo vector ui music logo illustration art design 3d sales market shadow highlight branding font black white space design illustration
Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca citadel, located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru, on a 2,430-metre (7,970 ft) mountain ridge.It is located in the Machupicchu District within Urubamba Province above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometres (50 mi) northwest of Cuzco. The Urubamba River flows past it, cutting through the Cordillera and creating a canyon with a tropical mountain climate.

#southamerica #travel #nature #argentina #peru #travelphotography #chile #photography #travelgram #colombia #photooftheday #landscape #ig #wanderlust #brazil #ecuador #instatravel #adventure #instagood #bolivia #posterdesign #naturephotography #picoftheday #trip #patagonia #love #america #europe #latinamerica #bhfyp

