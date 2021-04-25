ShareCar App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys, here are some first screens of the share car application which I am currently working on :) This app is for people who share a car in a group and wants all essential information about their car in one place.
I'm planning to integrate into this app some cool features as calendar/schedule, chat and overall info about the shared car.
Let me know, what you guys think about it :)
Have a great day.