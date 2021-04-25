Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tomáš Mairych

ShareCar App

Tomáš Mairych
Tomáš Mairych
  • Save
ShareCar App application share car ui ux product design uxui
Download color palette

Hi guys, here are some first screens of the share car application which I am currently working on :) This app is for people who share a car in a group and wants all essential information about their car in one place.

I'm planning to integrate into this app some cool features as calendar/schedule, chat and overall info about the shared car.

Let me know, what you guys think about it :)
Have a great day.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Tomáš Mairych
Tomáš Mairych

More by Tomáš Mairych

View profile
    • Like