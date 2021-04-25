Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
King Investment logo design investment invest business king royal creative brand branding illustrator lettering typography design flat vector logo minimal
Logo Concept : Royal Up is a business company for logo. The icon reflect the Crown and Up symbol.

Logo Style : Lettering, Iconic, Creative, Simple, Minimal, Flat, Easy, Modern, Conceptual and Meaningful.

Contact me: masrufa02@gmail.com

