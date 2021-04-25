Mee1 Artboard 1

Oluwatomiwa

Oluwatomiwa
Oluwatomiwa
Mee is an imaginary company name. I decided to make a logo that highlights the first letter of the company name.
I created the design using the pencil too to draw a portion of the big M design, after that I used the reflect too to mirror that part of M that I drew to make a symmetrical image. Then I added the MEE text with the text tool.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
