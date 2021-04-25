Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rhehav

The universe graphic pattern

Rhehav
Rhehav
  • Save
The universe graphic pattern graphic pattern space illustration design stationery notebook icons typography art universe
The universe graphic pattern graphic pattern space illustration design stationery notebook icons typography art universe
Download color palette
  1. 1spaceimage3.jpg
  2. 1spaceimage2.jpg

I designed this universe pattern for notebook cover at work, in 2019.
©Samsung Publishing

Rhehav
Rhehav
Visual graphic designer, illustrator

More by Rhehav

View profile
    • Like