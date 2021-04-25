LABread shopping display

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Since we “discovered” 104th element – Bread whole marketing strategy was based on that. We decided to go with the digital marketing. Therefore, we came up with whole graphic solution from Instagram and other social media to the display’s situated around busy public places. This graphic solution for display was, once again, inspired by periodic table. Furthermore, we decided to go with a dynamic QR code that can point you to the nearest LABread bakery.