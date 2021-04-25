Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LABread shopping display

LABread shopping display bread shopping display bakery
Since we “discovered” 104th element – Bread whole marketing strategy was based on that. We decided to go with the digital marketing. Therefore, we came up with whole graphic solution from Instagram and other social media to the display’s situated around busy public places. This graphic solution for display was, once again, inspired by periodic table. Furthermore, we decided to go with a dynamic QR code that can point you to the nearest LABread bakery.

